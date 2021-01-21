FanSets Star Trek Pin Releases

For fans of the FanSets Star Trek pins, there is plenty from which to choose.

First up is the Star Trek: Lower Decks U.S.S. Cerritos Bar Logo Licensed FanSets Pin.

Approximately 1.5 inches tall, the pin features a quality rubber pin back, and a backer card that can be used for display. To order it, head to the link located here. The cost for the pin is $6.95.

Next up is the Star Trek: The Next Generation All Good Things Full Size Delta Pin. This Licensed FanSets Pin is 2¾” tall. The pin features a bright silver delta over a matte finish gold nickel. Both layers are metal and the pin has two posts/clutches to hold it securely in place. This pin is not a prop replica.

To get yours, head to the link located here. The cost for the All Good Things pin is $19.95.

Next up is a pin for original series fans, the Star Trek Doomsday Machine MicroFleet Licensed FanSets Pin.

Approximately two inches high, the Doomsday Machine Pin features a quality rubber pin back and a backer card that can be used for display.

To order your Doomsday Machine Pin, head to the link located here. The pin will cost $10.95.

From Star Trek: Discovery comes two pins; Lt. Joann Owosekun and Lt. Nilsson Microcrew Pins. Each pin is approximately two inches tall and features a quality rubber pin back and a backer card that can be used for display. Each pin costs $6.95. Get Owosekun here and Nilsson here.

Two more crewmembers from Star Trek Picard have been added and they include the Star Trek: Picard Cristóbal Rios Licensed Fansets Pin and the Star Trek: Picard Dr Agnes Jurati Licensed Fansets Pin. Each pin costs $6.95.

Get the Rios pin here and the Jurati pin here.

Finally, there are five pins from Star Trek: Picard Season One. One is the Season One Licensed FanSets Pin and four are episode pins. The episodes include: Remembrance, Maps and Legends, The End is the Beginning, and Absolute Candor.

Get the Season One pin here and the episode pins here. Costs for the pins vary.

Source: The Trek Collectivevia FanSets