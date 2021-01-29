Discovery Nominated For GLAAD Award

GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, has announced the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards and included on the list is Star Trek: Discovery.

“The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

“‘During an unprecedented year of crises and isolation, the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards reached LGBTQ people with powerful stories and inspired countless others around the world with bold looks at LGBTQ people and issues,’ said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. ‘As GLAAD continues to lead the fight for LGBTQ acceptance, this year’s nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change.'”

Star Trek: Discovery was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Included in the nominees for that category are:

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

P-Valley (Starz)

Ratched (Netflix)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Supergirl (The CW)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Vida (Starz)

The Wilds (Amazon)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

The winners will be presented during a virtual ceremony scheduled for April 2021

Source: ET Onlinevia GLAAD.org