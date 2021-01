Noah Averbach-Katz, who played the Andorian Ryn on this season of Star Trek: Discovery, will be doing an AMA (ask me anything) on Reddit‘s subreddit for Star Trek: Discovery, reddit.com/r/StarTrekDiscovery tomorrow at 5 PM ET.

“Hope to see you all there so you can ask about what @Grudge_Cat is really like when the camera stops rolling,” Averbach-Katz said, via his Twitter account.

Averbach-Katz is married to Mary Wiseman, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sylvia Tilly.

Source: Daily Star Trek News