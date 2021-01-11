Critics Choice Super Awards Trek Winners

The winners of the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards were announced yesterday. Sir Patrick Stewart was one of the winners and the Star Trek franchise was another.

Star Trek had received seven nominations, including:

Star Trek: Picard for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Patrick Stewart for Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

for Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series Star Trek: Discovery for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Sonequa Martin-Green for Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

for Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series Star Trek: Lower Decks for Best Animated Series

Star Trek: Lower Decks Jack Quaid for Best Voice Actor

for Best Voice Actor Star Trek: Lower Decks Tawney Newsome for Best Voice Actress

Picard was the only winner from the seven nominations. Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery lost out to The Mandalorian. Martin-Green lost out to Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows). Lower Decks lost out to Bojack Horseman. Quaid lost out to Will Arnett, and Newsome lost out to Kaley Cuoco.

The Star Trek franchise was presented the Legacy Award, “recognizing the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters.” The award was accepted by Stewart and Martin-Green.

“On behalf of my Star Trek: Discovery family and the many extraordinary television series and films that inhabit the Star Trek Universe,” said Martin-Green; “I would like to thank the Critics Choice Association for honoring all of us, and most importantly Gene Roddenberry‘s timeless vision, with your first-ever Legacy Award.”

Stewart told viewers that he and Martin-Green represented the “heart” of Star Trek. They were “polar opposites” on the outside, a young Black woman and an older white man, who represented the range of what Star Trek included, every kind of being imaginable.

The full awards ceremony can be seen here.

Source: Heavyvia Critics Choice