Toynk.com has announced the arrival of eight Star Trek-themed home goods manufactured by Robe Factory LLC.

The items include a Star Trek: The Next Generation 5-Piece Whiskey Decanter Set, a Star Trek: The Original Series USS Enterprise NCC-1701 Pizza Cutter, Star Trek TNG Shuttlecraft 3D Slippers, Star Trek TOS Shuttlecraft 3D Adult Slippers, Star Trek Captain Kirk Bathrobe, Star Trek Spock Bathrobe, Star Trek: The Next Generation Command Bathrobe, and the Star Trek LCARS-Themed Sixteen-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set, which was announced recently.

The whiskey decanter set includes “one twenty-six-ounce liquor decanter with a stopper and four ten-ounce whiskey tumbler glasses. The whiskey glasses are inscribed with NCC-1701-D and the delta shield. The liquor decanter features the United Federation of Planets logo and the words USS Enterprise.”

The Trek pizza cutter “has a heavy-duty design that ensures long-lasting use slice after slice. This pizza cutter has a sleek finish, solid metal construction, and a laser-etched ship designation USS Enterprise NCC-1701.”

The Star Trek TNG Shuttlecraft 3D Slippers and Star Trek TOS Shuttlecraft 3D Adult Slippers are modeled after shuttlecrafts from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: The Original Series. These fun slippers come in both men’s and women’s sizing.”

For the bathrobes, there are three different bathrobes from which to choose, and each “plush bathrobe features a badge on the chest, front pockets, and a delta shield embroidered in gold thread on the removable belt.”

Finally, the LCARS-themed sixteen-piece ceramic dinnerware set is also available. TrekToday reported on this last week, and that article can be found here.

