Three New In-Person Conventions Slated For 2021

For those hungry for in-person conventions, look to the second half of 2021 when several regional conventions will be held by Creation Entertainment.

They include Sci-Fi Summit conventions in Vancouver (Canada), New Jersey, and Florida.

The Vancouver convention will take place July 16-18 in Vancouver, BC, Canada at the Westin Bayshore.

Guests confirmed so far include: William Shatner, Anthony Rapp, Denise Crosby, Doug Jones, Gates McFadden, Isa Briones, James Frain, Jeri Ryan, John de Lancie, Jonathan Del Arco, Marina Sirtis, Michelle Hurd, Shazad Latif, and Mary Wiseman.

The next convention will take place September 10-12 in Edison, New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center.

Guests already confirmed include: William Shatner, Anthony Rapp, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Jeri Ryan, Mary Chieffo, Michelle Hurd, Nana Visitor, Terry Farrell, Wilson Cruz, and Mary Wiseman.

Finally, Sci-Fi Summit Jacksonville will take place September 10-12 at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida.

In attendance will be William Shatner, Anthony Rapp, Casey Biggs, Chase Masterson, Ethan Phillips, Garrett Wang, James Frain, Jeffrey Combs, Jeri Ryan, Max Grodenchik, Shazad Latif, and Vaughn Armstrong.

Head here to see the list and to sign up for the email list that will provide fans with updated information as it’s released.

Source: Creation Entertainment