Swallow Announces New Book

Author James Swallow has announced a new Star Trek: Picard book, called The Dark Veil.
Set aboard the Starship Titan, The Dark Veil features Will Riker and Deanna Troi. Here is the official description of the story: “The Alpha Quadrant is mired in crisis.
“Within the United Federation of Planets, a terrorist strike on the shipyards of Mars has led to the shutdown of all relief efforts for millions of Romulans facing certain doom from an impending supernova.
“But when the USS Titan is drawn into a catastrophic incident on the Romulan-Federation border, Captain William Riker, his family, and his crew find themselves caught between the shocking secrets of an enigmatic alien species and the deadly agenda of a ruthless Tal Shiar operative.
“Forced into a wary alliance with a Romulan starship commander, Riker and the Titan crew must uncover the truth to stop a devastating attack — but one wrong move could plunge the entire sector into open conflict!”
The Dark Veil is available as a hardcover ($25.00 on Amazon), as an audiobook, or as a Kindle ebook ($12.99 on Amazon). The release date is Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
To pre-order your copy of The Dark Veil, head to the link located here.
Source: James Swallow's Website