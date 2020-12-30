Swallow Announces New Book

Author James Swallow has announced a new Star Trek: Picard book, called The Dark Veil.

Set aboard the Starship Titan, The Dark Veil features Will Riker and Deanna Troi. Here is the official description of the story: “The Alpha Quadrant is mired in crisis.

“Within the United Federation of Planets, a terrorist strike on the shipyards of Mars has led to the shutdown of all relief efforts for millions of Romulans facing certain doom from an impending super­nova.

“But when the USS Titan is drawn into a catastrophic incident on the Romulan-Federation border, Captain William Riker, his family, and his crew find themselves caught between the shocking secrets of an enigmatic alien species and the deadly agenda of a ruthless Tal Shiar operative.

“Forced into a wary alliance with a Romulan starship commander, Riker and the Titan crew must uncover the truth to stop a devastating attack — but one wrong move could plunge the entire sector into open conflict!”

The Dark Veil is available as a hardcover ($25.00 on Amazon), as an audiobook, or as a Kindle ebook ($12.99 on Amazon). The release date is Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

To pre-order your copy of The Dark Veil, head to the link located here.

Source: James Swallow's Website