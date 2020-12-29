Star Trek: Year Five #17 Preview

IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Year Five #17 comes out tomorrow, but fans can have a sneak peek at the issue today.

In Star Trek: Year Five #17, “At last — the super secret origin of Gary Seven! Who was Gary Seven before AEGIS turned him into a time-traveling secret agent? What, exactly, does AEGIS want? Answers are revealed and secrets are exposed in this fully painted stand-alone spy thriller.”

Written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, Year Five #17 features art by J.K. Woodward, and covers by Marc Laming and J.J. Lendl.

The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Source: Comics Continuum