Star Trek Voyager: A Celebration Book Review

Star Trek Voyager: A Celebration

By Ben Robinson and Mark Wright

Book Description:

“Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the TV series in 2020! Everything you want to know about Captain Kathryn Janeway’s Starship Voyager and crew.

“Go behind the scenes of the making of a television classic, with the cast and crew who brought the adventures of the intrepid U.S.S. Voyager to life. Packed with in-depth features on each creative department, from visual effects and art to costume and makeup, this volume celebrates Star Trek’s epic adventure in the Delta Quadrant. Alongside production and concept art, the cast – including Kate Mulgrew and Jeri Ryan – share their personal highlights from seven seasons and one hundred-and-seventy-two episodes of Star Trek: Voyager.

“Star Trek: Voyager was groundbreaking. It was the first Star Trek show with a female captain and had the franchise’s most diverse cast. It pushed the boundaries of visual effects and makeup further than ever before, and literally took the show into new territory when Voyager was stranded in the Delta Quadrant, home of the Borg Collective.

“Star Trek Voyager: A Celebration tells the behind-the-scenes story of Voyager‘s epic journey, from its earliest origins and pivotal episodes to in- depth features on writing, directing, visual effects, production art and more.

“The ultimate guide to the making of a television classic, based on more than thirty new interviews, featuring the nine principal cast members, including Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, and Robert Picardo, and key behind-the-scenes personnel who reveal the stories and secrets behind the show. Star Trek: Voyager first appeared on TV on 16 January 1995, running for one hundred-and-seventy-two episodes over seven seasons.”

Book Set-Up:

Foreword by the authors

Fifty chapters on the actors, people behind-the-scenes, and episodes

Episode guide for all seven seasons

Review:

Obviously, hard-core Star Trek: Voyager fans will want a copy of Star Trek: Voyager – A Celebration, but for those who are more casual fans, there’s plenty to enjoy.

Everything from how the series was conceived to the controversy over the ending is included. Each actor gets their turn in the limelight, and fans will appreciate the brand-new interviews, minus Jennifer Lien, who no longer gives interviews regarding her time on Voyager.

Those who worked behind the scenes are also interviewed; including writers, directors, producers, artists, those working on VFX, and the makeup department.

Key episodes are highlighted, including Caretaker, Meld, Tuvix, Future’s End, Distant Origin, Scorpion, The Gift, Year of Hell, The Killing game, Timeless, Think Thank, Course: Oblivion, Someone To Watch Over Me, Life Line, and of course, Endgame.

And what would any Voyager book be without a piece on Captain Proton? Or Tuvix?

What will be especially appreciated by fans are the insights into the characters, by the actors and by those who helped to create them.

Star Trek Voyager: A Celebration is a book that Voyager fans will want to own. It’s a beautiful celebration of the seven-year journey of the USS Voyager and her crew.

Book Information:

Author: Ben Robinson and Mark Wright

Publisher: Hero Collector

Publication Date: November 24, 2020

ISBN-13: 978-1858756141

ISBN-10: 1858756146

Pages: 248

Star Trek Voyager: A Celebration is available as a hardcover for $20.13 on Amazon. To order, head to the link located here.