Star Trek: Lower Decks Headed Overseas

In what will be welcome fans to those outside the U.S., Star Trek: Lower Decks is coming to other parts of the world courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

Those who will get to see the animated series will include the U.K., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and India.

I finally get to share the good news! All 10 episodes of #StarTrekLowerDecks is coming to Amazon @PrimeVideo in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more on January 22! pic.twitter.com/vmjWe53Az5 — Mike McMahan (@MikeMcMahanTM) December 17, 2020

Season Two is expected in the U.S. next year.

