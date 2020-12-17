Home Business Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks Headed Overseas

In what will be welcome fans to those outside the U.S., Star Trek: Lower Decks is coming to other parts of the world courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

Those who will get to see the animated series will include the U.K., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and India.

Season Two is expected in the U.S. next year.

Source: The Hollywood Reportervia Mike McMahan's Twitter Feed

