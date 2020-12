FanSets has introduced a new pin, this one based on Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The one-and-three-quarters inch high pin features Badgey wearing a Santa hat, with a Christmasy background of holly and a bow. It is dated 2020.

To order your Badgey FanSets pin, head to the link here. The cost for the pin is $9.99.

Source: FanSets