Star Trek: Discovery: The Sanctuary Preview Photos

Star Trek: Discovery: The Sanctuary.

In this eighth episode of Season Three, “Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew travel to Book’s home planet to help rescue it from Osyraa, the formidable leader of the Emerald Chain. Meanwhile, Stamets and Adira continue their search for valuable information on the origin of the Burn.”

Source: Press Release