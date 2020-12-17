Star Trek Cocktails – A Stellar Compendium Book Review

Star Trek Cocktails – A Stellar Compendium

By Glen Dakin

Book Description:

“Set your taste-buds to stunned! These Cosmic recipes will take you where no one has gone before. They’re cocktails, Jim, but not as you know them….

“The perfect holiday gift for the Star Trek fan in your life!

Have you ever longed for a taste of Romulan Ale? Or pined for the mellowing effect of Dr McCoy’s Mint Julep? Perhaps a Fuzzy Tribble would get you purring? Or a soothing sip of Captain Picard’s Earl Grey Martini? This voyage into the future of stylish drinking is a must for all Star Trek – and cocktail – fans. With a galaxy of illustrations, and a witty garnish of quotations, this book will help you celebrate your favorite show.

“Mix the classic cocktails served on Starfleet starships throughout the Federation! Picard, Kirk, McCoy, Scotty, Quark, and more – try out each crew member’s favorite!”

Book Set-Up:

Introduction

Chapter 1: First Contact

Chapter 2: Shore Leave

Chapter 3: Holodeck Honeymoon

Chapter 4: Journey to Babel

Chapter 5: Neelix’s Celebration Cocktails

Chapter 6: Emergency Medical Cocktails

Chapter 7: From Vic Fontaine With Love

Chapter 8: Risan Sunset

Index

Review:

This is a small book that is packed with useful recipes. The introduction explains how alcohol was a part of Star Trek from the beginning of the series.

The chapters are each devoted to different categories of drinks, including: aperitifs, cocktails, romantic drinks, entertaining, party drinks, relaxation, drinks for lonely nights and drinks for after hours. Each recipe is accompanied by an illustration showing the drink and by a Trek quote.

Fans will be pleased to see that all Trek eras are covered, from the original series through Star Trek: Discovery. And the drinks come from places other than Earth; fans can make drinks named after or drinks favored by aliens such as the Borg, the Romulans, Klingons, Tribbles and more.

This book will surely be of interest to those who love Trek and who like to mix up different drinks. With New Year’s Eve rapidly approaching, why not pick up the book and try out some of these recipes for yourself. I plan to do so.

Book Information:

Author: Glen Dakin

Publisher: Hero Collector

Publication Date: November 3, 2020

ISBN-13: 978-1858759685

ISBN-10: 1858759684

Pages: 140

Star Trek Cocktails – A Stellar Compendium is available as a hardback for $22.46 on Amazon or as an eBook for $15.99. To order, head to the link located here.