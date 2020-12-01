Star Trek Bendyfigs

A Star Trek-themed line of bendable figures from Noble Toys, a division of The Noble Collection, is now available for collectors.

The Bendyfigs are seven inches high and include Kirk, Spock, McCoy, and Uhura. Each Bendyfig comes with a Starfleet delta display base and each Bendyfig costs $13.97.

The Kirk Bendyfig is seen carrying a communicator and a phaser, and Spock has a tricorder and communicator. As expected, McCoy has a medical item in his hand, and Uhura has a communicator in her hand and her earpiece.

To order your Bendyfigs figures, head to the link located here. The Spock Bendyfig can be ordered here.

Source: Noble Collection