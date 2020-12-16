Pine In Talks For Dungeons And Dragons Movie

Star Trek Beyond‘s Chris Pine is in negotiations to star in Paramount‘s Dungeons and Dragons movie.

The movie has been “in the works for years,” according to Variety. After legal issues were cleared up, the film was moved from Warner Bros. to Paramount.

Dungeons and Dragons will be written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Game Night), and the movie will be produced and financed by Paramount, Hasbro, and eOne.

The release date has been announced for May 27, 2022.

Pine’s latest project, Wonder Woman 1984, in which he reprises the role of Steve Trevor, releases on Christmas Day.

Source: Variety