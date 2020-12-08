McMahan Signs Deal With CBS Studios

Mike McMahan, the creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks, has signed a two-year overall deal with CBS Studios.

All TV content created and developed by McMahan will be produced by CBS Studios during these two years.

“We feel so fortunate that Mike chose to partner with us for this next stage of his career,” said Alec Botnick, who is the senior vice president of comedy development and head of animation at CBS Studios. “He is a true savant whose passion for and knowledge of animation is inspirational. Being able to be a part of his journey and helping him realize the stories he wants to tell, and how he wants to tell them is the reason many of us got into this business.”

“I’m so excited to continue my television journey with my friends at CBS,” said McMahan. “I’ve always wanted to be allies with a corporation whose logo is a giant, unblinking eye. I think we’ll be able to make some truly weird stuff together.”

