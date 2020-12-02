An interesting gift idea for the Next Generation fan is a dinnerware set from Robe Factory that is based on The Next Generation‘s LCARS Interface.

The sixteen-piece set includes four each of eleven-inch dinner plates, nine-inch salad plates, seven-inch decorated bowls, and twelve-ounce mugs.

The dinnerware is made of ceramic and is both microwave and dishwasher safe.

To order the Star Trek: The Next Generation LCARS Interface Sixteen-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set, head to the link located here. The cost for the set is $119.99.

