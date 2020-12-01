IDW Publishing February 2021 Trek Comics

In February 2021, IDW Publishing will release three Star Trek comics.

The comics will include Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Gift, Star Trek: Voyager: Seven’s Reckoning #4, and Star Trek: Year Five #20.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Gift is “a new reprint of the classic TNG story! Q gives Jean-Luc Picard the chance to go back in time to fix one of his biggest mistakes, but the consequences of his actions will create a ripple effect that will threaten the entire Federation! Written by Q himself, actor John de Lancie.”

Art for The Gift will be provided by Gordon Purcell. J.K. Woodward has created the cover art.

The Gift will be sixty-four pages in length and will cost $5.99.

In Seven’s Reckoning #4, “The battle may be over, but the worst is yet to come. Torn between her growing attachment to an alien race and her new commitment to the Prime Directive, Seven of Nine must choose between altering the course of an entire society and her place aboard Voyager in the conclusion to this story set during Voyager‘s amazing fourth season.”

Written by Dave Baker, Seven’s Reckoning #4 features art by Angel Hernandez, and covers by Hernandez and Jeffrey Veregge.

The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

In Star Trek: Year Five #20, “As the crew of the Enterprise moves toward an uncertain future, one of their own will be pulled into a violent past! While investigating a mysterious structure on Vulcan, Spock vanishes. As the crew tries to find him, Spock must fight to survive as he navigates the painful past of his home planet. The final voyages of the original crew continue in this time-hoping adventure.”

Written by Brandon Easton, Year Five #20 features art by Silvia Califano, and covers by Stephen Thompson and J.J. Lendl.

The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Source: Comics Continuum