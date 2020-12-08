Hero Collector’s New Enterprise-D Model

Eaglemoss’ Hero Collector has announced a new Build the USS Enterprise-D subscription program which will result in a two-foot long model of the ship when completed.

The model is “based on a careful study of the original shooting models. The makers of Star Trek: The Next Generation actually used three different models of the Enterprise-D, all of which were subtly different. ILM built a six-foot version that could separate, and a less elaborate two-foot version that could be used for more distant shots In TNG‘s third season, the VFX team built a new four-foot version that was easier to use.

“Our model pulls elements from all three of the models and is designed to look as much like the onscreen version as possible.”

Subscribers will receive a magazine, which will discuss the design of the Enterprise-D by Andy Probert, artwork, and an in-depth interview. Later magazines will “examine the different filming models in-depth, the design of the Enterprise’s interiors, and the secrets behind the visual effects.”

Each kit includes instructions that “how you exactly how to put the pieces of your model together. The instructions couldn’t be easier to follow [and] every part is labeled and color-coded.

The building process is incredibly straightforward. All the pieces are pre-painted, with all the decals in place. You simply clip or screw them together. There’s no need for any glue and you won’t need any tools that are more complicated than a screwdriver.”

The ship will have working lights and the saucer is detachable.

The first issue will only cost $4.95 (shipping is free) and will include model kits 1 and 2, with an assembly magazine and also two free pin badges.

After this, four new model kits will be shipped every month, costing $12.90 each. Shipping for these kits will be $2.45 per kit.

In total, there will be one-hundred-and-twenty model kits.

Hero Collector is now taking pre-orders for the USS Enterprise-D. To pre-order, head to the link located here.

Source: The Hollywood Reportervia Eaglemoss