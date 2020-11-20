Home Books Fandom

Win A Signed Copy Of The Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway

© Titan Books

Fans of Captain Janeway will want to get in on a giveaway by Titan Books which features The Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway signed by Kate Mulgrew.

“2020 sees the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager, and here at Titan, we’re honoring this momentous occasion with our brand new book: The Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway! With help from Una McCormack, the official in-universe story of Starfleet’s most famous female captain recounts her journey from her early days at Starfleet Academy to her first Command and all the way to Vice Admiral. This is a must-read for all fans!”

Enter by December 3 for your chance to win a copy. To enter, head to the link located here. Good luck!

Source: Titan Books

