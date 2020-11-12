Two Star Trek-themed Ugly Christmas sweaters are available for holiday gift-giving.

The unisex sweaters include one from the original series, and one from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The original series sweater features Kirk, Spock, and the USS Enterprise on the front, along with Santa and his reindeer. This sweater comes in sizes that range from XS to 5 XL, but currently 3X-Small and X-Large are available at Amazon. To order the Numskull Unisex Official Star Trek “Beam Me Up, Santa!” Knitted Christmas Sweater, head to the link located here.

For fans of The Next Generation, the sweater comes in the same size ranges, and for this one, it seems all sizes are available. To order the Numskull Unisex Official Star Trek ‘Trek The Halls’ Knitted Christmas Sweater, head to the link located here.

Note that these sweaters are sold elsewhere, so if you’re looking for the original series sweater in your size, do a Google search for other vendors.

Source: Numskull Amazon Store