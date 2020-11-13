Today Is World Kindness Day

Today is Friday the 13th, but it’s also World Kindness Day and the folks from the Pop Culture Hero Coalition have a video for you.

After an introduction from Chase Masterson and Raymond Lister, there are two full Trek panels with some of the Trek actors, plus a Trek Talk Halftime.

The first panel is the Discovery Trek Talk panel, which includes Mary Chieffo, Harry Judge, Patrick Kwo-Choon, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Rekha Sharma, and Jackie Cox.

This is followed by Trek Talk Halftime with Ira Steven Behr.

The next talk is the Trek Talk Round Table, which features Robin Curtis, Elizabeth Dennehy, Jae Kim, Robert O’Reilly, and Jane Wiedlin.

Enjoy the panels below, and remember to be kind, not just today, but every day; especially during this year which has been a tough one for many of us.

Also consider purchasing some of the merchandise offered at BeKindMerch.org. All proceeds go towards creating bullying prevention and mental health programs. Click here to see what they have to offer.

