Stewart And Roddenberry To Receive Awards

The 41st Young Artist Academy Awards will be taking place tomorrow, and Sir Patrick Stewart and Rod Roddenberry will receive awards at the first-ever digital show.

“Founded in 1978 by Golden Globes Executive Maureen Dragone, the Young Artist Academy is committed to educating, protecting, and mentoring young artists through digital and events.”

“Legendary stage, film and television Actor Sir Patrick Stewart will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by longtime friends and ‘cast family’ Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Sir Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings, X-Men, Richard III), and Star Trek franchise owner/creator Eugene ‘Rod’ Roddenberry (Star Trek: Picard, Discovery, Next Generation).

“George Takei (Star Trek: Original Series) will be presenting the Contribution to Science Award to legendary sci-fi creator Eugene ‘Rod’ Roddenberry (Star Trek).”

Other Trek presenters include Voyager‘s Tim Russ, and Star Trek: Discovery‘s Doug Jones.

The digital awards show, streaming on YouTube Premieres Saturday, November 21st at 4:00pm PST, and available on VivaLiveTV. Ticket holders will have VIP access to a virtual Red Carpet Pre-show + Member/Press Lounge, and have opportunities to interact with fellow attendees during the awards show with video, messaging, trivia, games and prizes.”

Source: Young Artist Academy