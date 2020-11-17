Star Trek: Voyager: Seven’s Reckoning #1 Preview

Tomorrow, IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Voyager: Seven’s Reckoning #1 will be released, but fans can have a sneak peek at the issue today.

In Seven’s Reckoning #1, “After Voyager encounters a damaged ship deep in the Delta quadrant, what at first seems to be a simple repair mission becomes much deeper as Seven of Nine becomes involved in an ancient conflict that will put her newfound humanity to the test.”

Written by Dave Baker, and featuring art and covers by Angel Hernandez, Seven’s Reckoning #1 will be thirty-two pages in length and will cost $3.99.

Click on thumbnails to see full-sized images.

Source: Comics Continuum