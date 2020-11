Arriving December 7 from The Noble Collection is the Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set.

This 3D chess set, as seen in the original series, features thirty-two die cast pieces measuring approximately one-and-a-half inches tall.

The translucent acrylic game boards are thirteen inches in height.

To order your Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set, head to the link located here. The cost for the set is $145.00.

Source: The Trek Collectivevia The Noble Collection