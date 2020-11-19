Star Trek To Receive Critics Choice Super Award

The nominees for the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards have been announced and several Star Trek shows and actors have been nominated seven times.

In addition, the Star Trek franchise will be awarded the Legacy Award, which will be accepted by Sir Patrick Stewart and Sonequa Martin-Green. The award is in honor of the cultural impact Star Trek has had “across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters.”

The Critics Choice Super Awards is “a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation.”

The Critics Choice Association is “the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than four hundred television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters.”

Here are the categories where Star Trek shows or actors were nominated:

Best Animated Series

Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

Archer (FXX)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Best Voice Actor In An Animated Series

Jack Quaid – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

– Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access) Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

– BoJack Horseman (Netflix) H. Jon Benjamin – Archer (FXX)

– Archer (FXX) Nick Kroll – Big Mouth (Netflix)

– Big Mouth (Netflix) John Mulaney – Big Mouth (Netflix)

– Big Mouth (Netflix) Justin Roiland – Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

– Rick and Morty (Adult Swim) J.B. Smoove – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Best Voice Actress In An Animated Series

Tawny Newsome – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

– Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access) Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

– Harley Quinn (HBO Max) Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth (Netflix)

– Big Mouth (Netflix) Amy Sedaris – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

– BoJack Horseman (Netflix) Aisha Tyler – Archer (FXX)

– Archer (FXX) Jessica Walter – Archer (FXX)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Outlander (Starz)

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

Upload (Amazon)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor In A Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

– Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access) Robbie Amell – Upload (Amazon)

– Upload (Amazon) Travis Fimmel – Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

– Raised by Wolves (HBO Max) Sam Heughan – Outlander (Starz)

– Outlander (Starz) Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

– What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian (Disney+)

– The Mandalorian (Disney+) Nick Offerman – Devs (FX on Hulu)

Best Actress In A Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Sonequa Martin-Green – Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

– Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access) Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

– Outlander (Starz) Amanda Collin – Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

– Raised by Wolves (HBO Max) Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

– What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)

– Westworld (HBO) Hilary Swank – Away (Netflix)

– Away (Netflix) Jodie Whittaker – Doctor Who (BBC America)

“The winners will be revealed in a special television presentation, which will be produced remotely following COVID safety protocols, hosted by writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith and actress/writer Dani Fernandez. The ceremony will air on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10, 2021 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and will stream the next day for free on The CW App and cwtv.com.”

