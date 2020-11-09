Star Trek: Discovery: Die Trying Promotional Photos

Back from a multi-day trip to purchase our next residence, your humble reporter is ready to get back to updating fans on the latest Trek happenings; and we begin with promotional photos for this week’s Star Trek: Discovery episode, Die Trying.

In Die Trying, “After reuniting with what remains of Starfleet and the Federation, the U.S.S. Discovery and its crew must prove that a nine-hundred-and-thirty-year old crew and starship are exactly what this new future needs.”

Also included below is the promotional video for this week’s episode, which will air on Thursday on CBC All Access.

