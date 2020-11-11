Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Too Long A Sacrifice #4 Preview

IDW Publishing‘s Too Long a Sacrifice #4 is out today, and fans can see a preview before heading out to purchase it.

In Too Long a Sacrifice #4, “Everyone is a suspect on a space station one murder away from plunging into total chaos. Constable Odo has a suspect in his sights, but there’s one final piece to this dark puzzle that will change everything he thought he knew – not to mention life on Deep Space Nine – forever. The shocking conclusion to this space noir.”

Written by Scott and David Tipton, and featuring art by Greg Scott and covers by Ricardo Drumond, Too Long a Sacrifice #4 is thirty-two pages in length and will cost $3.99.

Source: Comics Continuum