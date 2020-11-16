Siddig In SKYLIN3S

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine‘s Alexander Siddig is in the third installment of the Skyline trilogy, titled SKYLIN3S.

In SKYLIN3S, “Several years have now passed since other-worldly blue lights first descended from the skies as the alien invasion of Earth began. The once-killer extraterrestrials known as ‘Pilots’ have had their biology altered so they can now peacefully coexist with humans on a ravaged future-Earth.

“When a lethal new alien virus emerges, military commander General Radford (Siddig) warns that without action the Pilots will revert to their unstoppable human-hunting form. To save the Earth, super-powered human-alien hybrid Captain Rose Corley (Lindsey Morgan) must lead a team of elite soldiers on a deadly mission beyond the far reaches of space to the alien planet known as Cobalt 1. This time, to save our world, we must invade theirs.

“SKYLIN3S stars Siddig, Morgan, Rhona Mitra (Doomsday, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans), James Cosmo (Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman), Daniel Bernhardt (The Matrix Reloaded, John Wick), Jonathan Howard (World War Z) and Cha-Lee Yoon (Skyfall, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage). SKYLIN3S is written and directed by Liam O’Donnell and produced by Matthew Chausse.”

SKYLIN3S will be released on Digital from Vertical Entertainment in the U.S., Canada, U.K, and Australia on December 18.

Source: Press Release