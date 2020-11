New Promo Photos From Discovery: Forget Me Not

It’s Monday, so it is time for new preview photos from this week’s Star Trek: Discovery episode, Forget Me Not.

In Forget Me Not, “Burnham and Adira visit the Trill homeworld in hopes of unlocking the secrets trapped within Adira’s mind. Back on the U.S.S. Discovery, Saru’s efforts to help the crew reconnect with one another take a surprising turn.”

The photos are below this preview video. Click on the thumbnails to see full-sized images.

Source: Press Release