Mount Joins METI

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ Anson Mount has joined the board of directors of METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence).

Founded in 2015, METI sends signals to nearby stars, as opposed to SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) who only listens for signals from those far-away stars.

“We’re delighted to welcome Anson to METI‘s leadership team as we continue to reach out to other worlds, letting them know we want to make first contact,” said Douglas Vakoch, President of METI.

“I am deeply honored to have joined this incredible group of scientists, linguists, & thinkers who are collaborating to take on what’s perhaps the greatest creative challenge in the history of our species,” said Mount, via his Twitter feed. ”

METI‘s webpage is located here.

Source: TrekMovievia Anson Mount's Twitter Feed