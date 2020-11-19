Meaney In Aldi Christmas Ad

‘Tis the season for holiday advertisements and Star Trek actor Colm Meaney will be appearing in one of this season’s Christmas ads, this one for Aldi.

Meaney will be taking on the role of Santa Claus and will be narrating the story in the ad, which features Kevin the Carrot, a familiar character used in Christmas advertising for Aldi in the U.K. and Ireland.

“I thought it was about time that I played the big man himself,” said Meaney, “and so was delighted to be asked by Aldi to be part of its Christmas campaign.” The experience was a “total joy,” he added. “Kevin the Carrot and his family were incredibly welcoming on set.

“This year has been incredibly challenging for everyone but I hope that over the festive season people will be able to enjoy this special time with family and friends – and maybe the odd mince pie or turkey sandwich.”

See the ad below:

Source: Daily Star Trek News