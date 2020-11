Deep Space Nine‘s Colm Meaney has joined Stephen Moyer in the thriller Confession.

In Confession, “a wounded, bloodied man (Moyer)…takes a priest (Meaney) hostage, hell-bent on confessing a vengeful truth before it’s too late. But why here, why now? There is nothing random about this encounter as it’s revealed their pasts are inextricably linked.”

Shooting on Confession begins next week and the movie will be released next year.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter