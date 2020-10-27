Star Trek: Year Five #15 Preview

IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Year Five #15 comes out tomorrow, but fans can have a sneak peek at the issue now.

In Year Five #15, “The final voyages of the U.S.S. Enterprise continue! With the Klingon threat behind them, the crew of the Enterprise begins their victory tour of the original planets of the Federation. But they’ll soon discover that for all of the danger they faced on the five-year mission, the biggest threat of all may be something closer to home.”

Written by Jody Houser, the thirty-two page issue features art by Silvia Califano, and covers by Stephen Thompson, and J.J. Lendl.

Star Trek: Year Five #15 will cost $3.99.

Click on thumbnails to see full-sized preview pages. More preview pages can be seen at Comics Continuum.

Source: Comics Continuum