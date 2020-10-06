Star Trek: Picard Season One Blu-Ray Review

The Format:

There are three Blu-ray discs. Each disc has the episode names on them, and the case insert has a full listing of the episodes and the special features included on that disc. Included are English SDH subtitles, and the shows are presented in English 5.1 and English Stereo Audio.

The episodes are:

Remembrance

Maps and Legends

The End is the Beginning

Absolute Candor

Stardust City Rag

The Impossible Box

Nepenthe

Broken Pieces

Et in Arcadia Ego, Part I

Et in Arcadia Ego, Part II

Special Features:

Story Log for each episode.

Remembrance Commentary by Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer , and Hanelle Culpepper .

, and . The Motley Crew – the actors and their characters on La Sirena.

Aliens Alive: The xBs – creating the xBs. Neville Page, Vincent Van Dyke, and James MacKinnon.

and Picard Props – Jeffrey Lombardi takes fans on a tour of the many props created for Season One.

takes fans on a tour of the many props created for Season One. Set Me Up – Todd Cherniawsky shows the sets of La Sirena, Picard’s study, and the Borg Cube. Also featuring Iain McFadyen and Lisa Alkofer.

shows the sets of La Sirena, Picard’s study, and the Borg Cube. Also featuring and Lisa Star Trek: Short Treks: Children of Mars episode.

Star Trek: Short Treks: Children of Mars commentary with Kurtzman, Beyer, and Jenny Lumet .

. Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

The Review:

Here are all ten episodes of the first season of Star Trek: Picard and almost two hours of special features. I know streaming is the thing, but I much prefer to watch a show on DVD or Blu-ray as it seems that the images are clearer.

Star Trek: Short Treks: Children of Mars is the very best of the Short Treks and having a commentary is just the icing on the cake. When Kurtzman mentioned that the girls were characters that one would never see again, I was thinking, “Why not?” I wanted to know what happened to them afterwards. Children of Mars may have been short in length, but it was powerful.

As always in these releases, the Special Features are what we look forward to seeing and the ones included do not disappoint. Fans of Seven of Nine will enjoy seeing her Borg “implants” being applied in Aliens Alive: The xBs, including both the eyepiece and the longer one that goes on her hand and arm.

Jeffrey Lombardi had too much fun showing off the props, including various weapons. Also of interest in that segment of Picard Props were the Romulan Impossible Box, and the soccer ball with the “surprise” inside.

In The Motley Crew, the crew is the focus. Of special interest are pieces of some of the audition tapes of the actors.

Set Me Up will be of interest to those interested in the sets of Picard; what was included and why.

There were not many deleted scenes, and while they were interesting, one can see why they were not needed. These deleted scenes are included right after the episode and story log for each episode.

The Gag Reel. What’s not to like? Fans of Jonathan Frakes and Sir Patrick Stewart will certainly enjoy the banter between the two. And of course, there is a scene where two actors go to enter through a door, but the door does not open. WHAM!

The Verdict:

There’s plenty to enjoy when it comes to the Star Trek: Picard Season One Blu-Ray. You have all of the episodes, plus the Children of Mars Short Trek, and two hours worth of special features.

Star Trek: Picard: Season One comes as a DVD, Blu-ray, or as a Blu-ray Steelbook. The Blu-ray can be ordered for $34.96 here. The Blu-ray Steelbook can be ordered for $39.99 on Amazon here.