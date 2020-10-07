“Perfect World Entertainment Inc. and Cryptic Studios have announced that Star Trek Online‘s newest season, House Shattered, is now available on PC and will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 12, 2021. In addition, the popular free-to-play space MMORPG is now available on the Epic Games Store.

“This marks the very first time that the game is available to millions of Epic Games players from around the world and the team is excited to welcome even more Captains to explore the expansive Star Trek Universe from within.

“Starting today, players can explore House Shattered, a brand new season which continues the Klingon War with characters like Aakar (voiced by Robert O’Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation), General Martok (played by J.G Hertzler from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Adet’Pa (played by Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery). The update also features a new five-player Task Force Operation inspired by Star Trek: Picard, a full revamp of four missions from the Warzone Klingon Story arc and a Special Event that allows Captains to earn credits for all-new rewards.

“The Year of Klingon continues! After the tragic events which unfolded at Khitomer during House Divided, Captains have been labeled as enemies of the Klingon Empire. Players must seek refuge on Nimbus with Klingon captain, Adet’Pa…Also on the run are General Martok and J’Ula, sister of T’Kuvma. The Klingon matriarch’s general, Aakar has teamed up with J’mpok to hunt players down with stolen Mycelial weaponry.

“Without taking sides in a brutal civil war, it’s up to players to end the bloodshed and re-establish peace in the galaxy.

“A full list of game features released with Star Trek Online: House Shattered includes:

Brand New Episode – In the new episode Partisans, players will head to Nimbus to seek out Captain Adet’Pa and stop J’mpok and Aakar.

New Task Force Operation – The newest update introduces Synth Wave, a five-player space TFO that serves as a reenactment of the deadly Synth attack on Mars in 2385 as seen in Star Trek: Picard.

The Widening Gyre Event – In the next month, Captains can play the newest episode and TFO to earn credits toward the new four-piece Imperial Rift Space Set.

Klingon Remaster – Players will discover a full revamp of four missions from the Warzone Klingon Story Arc – Bringing Down the House, The House Always Win, Mars, The Bringer of War and Alpha.

Experimental Ship Upgrade Token – Star Trek Online debuts new tokens which will give T6 and T5U starships a Universal Console Slot and extra Device Slots, and an extra Starship Trait Slot. These items can be earned through gameplay, or purchased from the Zen Store.

Check out the launch trailer for Star Trek Online: House Shattered here:”

Source: Press Release