Star Trek Las Vegas 2020 Convention Postponed

The Star Trek Las Vegas convention, originally slated for December 9-13, has been postponed until next year. Plus: Star Trek Las Vegas convention name change.

Creation Entertainment has announced a new date for the convention, which will take place August 11-15, 2021 at the Rio All-Suites Resort Hotel and Casino.

“During this pandemic crisis, Creation Entertainment remains steadfast in keeping the health and safety of our attendees, celebrities and staff as our top priority,” said Creation Entertainment in a statement. “While we had hoped to present our Official Star Trek Convention [this year], due to ongoing local, federal and international protocols, we are unable to do so.”

The convention will no longer be the official Star Trek convention starting next year. It will be called Creation Entertainment Presents The 55-Year Mission Tour. CBS will not be an official partner of the event, according to Creation Entertainment.

The full announcement regarding the convention postponement can be found here.

Source: Daily Star Trek News