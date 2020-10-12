Star Trek: Discovery: That Hope Is You Preview Photos

Once again it’s Monday, but this week, the preview pictures come from the first episode of the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, titled That Hope is You, Part 1.

In That Hope Is You, Part 1, “arriving nine-hundred-and-thirty years in the future, Burnham navigates a galaxy she no longer recognizes while searching for the rest of the USS Discovery crew.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three will begin airing this Thursday on CBS All Access.

