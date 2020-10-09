Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three Videos

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three begins next week and fans can see a very short trailer for the show now, plus the opening scene from the first episode of Season Three!

The short clip for the season is located below:

And the opening scene for the first episode of Season Three can be seen below. It features David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham).

Season Three will debut Thursday, Oct 15 in North America and on Oct 16th around the world.

Source: Nación Trek