Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three Videos

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three begins next week and fans can see a very short trailer for the show now, plus the opening scene from the first episode of Season Three!

And the opening scene for the first episode of Season Three can be seen below. It features David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham).

Season Three will debut Thursday, Oct 15 in North America and on Oct 16th around the world.

