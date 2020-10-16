Star Trek: Discovery Season Four Is Official

In a video from CBS All Access, Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, and Executive Producers and Co-Showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, reveal that the cast and crew of Discovery will be returning to set on November 2 to start production on Season Four.

“Oh my goodness,” said Martin-Green. I am so excited to be back on set.”

“I am looking forward to the one thing I always look most forward to when we get to come back for another season of Star Trek: Discovery,” said Jones; “and that is to be reunited with my family again.”

Meanwhile, watch Season Three of Star Trek: Discovery, which airs Thursdays on CBS All Access (U.S), Crave and CTV Sci-Fi Channel (Canada). The rest of the world can watch the show on Netflix on Fridays.

Source: CBS All Access