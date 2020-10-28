Star Trek Celebration On Amazon

Beginning on November 1 and continuing through the month, Amazon will be hosting a Star Trek celebration with help from CBS, IDW Publishing, and Paramount.

Fans who purchase certain Trek products and spend $25.00 doing so can get three free digital comics through Amazon‘s comiXology. The comics include Star Trek: Picard – Countdown #1, Star Trek: Year Five #1, and Star Trek: Discovery: Aftermath #1.

The Trek product purchases that will make you eligible for those digital comics include: Star Trek: Discovery Season One on either Blu-ray or DVD, Star Trek: Discovery Season Two (Blu-ray or DVD), Star Trek: Picard Season One (Blu-ray, DVD, Steelbook), Star Trek: Short Treks (Blu-ray, DVD), Star Trek 10-Movie Stardate Collection (Blu-ray), Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection (Blu-ray), Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Complete Series, Star Trek: Enterprise: The Complete Series (Blu-ray), Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series (Blu-ray), Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series (Blu-ray), or Star Trek: Voyager: The Complete Series.

So if you’ve put off getting the sets, purchasing them in November means you can get some quality Trek digital comic books.

Source: StarTrek.com