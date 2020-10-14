Home Star Trek: Discovery

Season Three Star Trek: Discovery Opening Sequence

CBS All Access has released the new opening theme for Star Trek: Discovery. Plus: New character photos.

CBS All Access also released character photos from the third season including one of Blue Del Barrio as Adira, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker, and Grudge the Cat. Click the thumbnails to see full-sized photos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: CBS All Access Twitter Pagevia Press Release

T'Bonz

Author

T'Bonz

