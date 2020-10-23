Home Merchandise

New Star Trek Official Starships From Currently Airing Series

Although two long-running series of ships from the Star Trek Official Starships Collection will be ending (issue #180 for the monthly releases and issue #33 for the Star Trek: Discovery standalone subscription series), more ships will be coming, this time from the three live-action Trek series currently airing.

Beginning in April 2021, here is a list of the ships for the Star Trek: Picard Series:

  • La Serena
  • Antique Romulan Bird-of-Prey
  • Seven of Nine’s Fenris Ranger Vehicle
  • Inquiry-class USS Zhang He (Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2 – Riker’s ship)

The larger-scale XL Starships will also have new ships including:

  • Kelvin Timeline USS Enterprise from Star Trek (2009)
  • The Delta Flyer from Voyager
  • A gold-plated special edition XL-sided USS Enterprise-D ($200.00)

Other ships coming include:

  • Mogh-class Klingon Battlecruiser
  • Giant Son’a Collector spaceship
  • Enterprise D‘s captain’s yacht Calypso
  • The Next Generation Docking Shuttle
  • Cyrano Jones‘ Spacematic shuttle
  • The Next Generation‘s Cargo Shuttle Type 9A

More photos can be seen at TrekCore.

Source: TrekCore

