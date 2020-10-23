New Star Trek Official Starships From Currently Airing Series

Although two long-running series of ships from the Star Trek Official Starships Collection will be ending (issue #180 for the monthly releases and issue #33 for the Star Trek: Discovery standalone subscription series), more ships will be coming, this time from the three live-action Trek series currently airing.

Beginning in April 2021, here is a list of the ships for the Star Trek: Picard Series:

La Serena

Antique Romulan Bird-of-Prey

Seven of Nine’s Fenris Ranger Vehicle

Inquiry-class USS Zhang He (Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2 – Riker’s ship)

The larger-scale XL Starships will also have new ships including:

Kelvin Timeline USS Enterprise from Star Trek (2009)

The Delta Flyer from Voyager

A gold-plated special edition XL-sided USS Enterprise-D ($200.00)

Other ships coming include:

Mogh-class Klingon Battlecruiser

Giant Son’a Collector spaceship

Enterprise D‘s captain’s yacht Calypso

The Next Generation Docking Shuttle

Cyrano Jones ‘ Spacematic shuttle

‘ Spacematic shuttle The Next Generation‘s Cargo Shuttle Type 9A

More photos can be seen at TrekCore.

