New Star Trek Official Starships From Currently Airing Series

Although two long-running series of ships from the Star Trek Official Starships Collection will be ending (issue #180 for the monthly releases and issue #33 for the Star Trek: Discovery standalone subscription series), more ships will be coming, this time from the three live-action Trek series currently airing.
Beginning in April 2021, here is a list of the ships for the Star Trek: Picard Series:
- La Serena
- Antique Romulan Bird-of-Prey
- Seven of Nine’s Fenris Ranger Vehicle
- Inquiry-class USS Zhang He (Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2 – Riker’s ship)
The larger-scale XL Starships will also have new ships including:
- Kelvin Timeline USS Enterprise from Star Trek (2009)
- The Delta Flyer from Voyager
- A gold-plated special edition XL-sided USS Enterprise-D ($200.00)
Other ships coming include:
- Mogh-class Klingon Battlecruiser
- Giant Son’a Collector spaceship
- Enterprise D‘s captain’s yacht Calypso
- The Next Generation Docking Shuttle
- Cyrano Jones‘ Spacematic shuttle
- The Next Generation‘s Cargo Shuttle Type 9A
