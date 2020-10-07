Mulgrew To Receive O’Neill Award

The Irish American Writers & Artists Inc. (IAW&A) has announced that Star Trek: Voyager‘s Kate Mulgrew will receive the annual Eugene O’Neill Lifetime Achievement Award on December 7.

The Eugene O’Neill Lifetime Achievement Award is “named for the playwright who embodied the highest level of artistic achievement.”

“Kate Mulgrew is one of those gifted actresses whose strength and intelligence reveal themselves in equal measure in the roles she plays,” said Maria Deasy, President of the IAW&A. “As an actress and an artist, I find her commitment to her talent and the honesty of her two memoirs deeply moving and inspiring.”

The award ceremony will be virtual and it will feature “tributes from Kate’s colleagues, musical performances, a fund-raising auction, and surprise guests.”

Past Award winners include Peter Quinn, Joanie Madden, Phil Donahue, Malachy McCourt, Patricia Harty, Pete Hamill, John Patrick Shanley, Judy Collins, Charlotte Moore, Ciarán O’Reilly, Brian Dennehy, and William Kennedy.”

“That’s quite a cast,” said Mulgrew of the past winners. “I’d be very honored to join them.”

Tickets to the event are available here.

Source: Broadway World