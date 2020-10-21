Melumad to Score Star Trek: Prodigy

Nami Melumad (Absentia, An American Pickle, Miss Arizona) will be scoring Nickelodeon‘s animated Star Trek: Prodigy.

Melumad is the first woman to ever score a Trek episode with her work on Star Trek: Short Treks: Q&A. “I had a lot of fun doing it,” she said, via her Instagram account. “Especially the end credits theme.”

Born in Israel, Melumad has the following awards: the Hollywood Music in Media Award for her work on Passage (2018), Best Short Score at Fimucite (2017) and Best Featurette Score at Idyllwild Festival of Cinema (2018).

She holds a B.A. in multi-style composition from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and is a board member of the Alliance for Women Film Composers and a voting member at the Television Academy.

Source: Film Music Reportervia IMDB