January 2021 IDW Publishing Trek Comics

In January 2021, IDW Publishing will release two new Star Trek comics; Star Trek: Voyager: Seven’s Reckoning #3, and Star Trek: Year Five #19.

In Seven’s Reckoning #3, “What has gone from a long simmering conflict has exploded into all-out war. Seven of Nine has chosen her side, but even with her help, victory is not assured, and what will it mean for her place in the crew of Voyager when the dust finally settles?”

Written by Dave Baker, and featuring art by Angel Hernandez and covers by Hernandez and Jeffrey Veregge, Seven’s Reckoning #3 will be thirty-two pages in length and will sell for $3.99.

In Star Trek: Year Five #19, “A pandemic raging across Alpha Centauri. A powerful enemy aboard the Enterprise. With death lurking around every corner, the crew will face down one of their greatest challenges yet in the shocking conclusion to this episode.”

Written by Jim McCann, Year Five #19 features art by Angel Hernandez, and covers by Stephen Thompson and J.J. Lendl. The thirty-two page issue will sell for $3.99.

Source: Comics Continuum