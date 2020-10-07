Biden Campaign’s Trek-Themed Fundraiser

A virtual event called Trek the Vote to Victory will be held to raise funds for Joe Biden‘s Presidential campaign and it will feature cast members from five Star Trek series.

“Joe, Kamala [Harris], and I all believe that, as Americans, we are all part of something bigger than ourselves, that we are all on the same team, and that we are fighting for that same brighter future,” said Pete Buttigieg, who will also be participating in the fundraising campaign. “And that’s exactly what this event is about — a bunch of folks coming together to unite in the fight to defeat Donald Trump (and maybe have fun with some trekkie-themed trivia).”

Trek stars taking part will include George Takei, Sir Patrick Stewart, Kate Mulgrew, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Wil Wheaton, Wilson Cruz, Alison Pill, Anthony Rapp, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Jonathan Del Arco, Michelle Hurd, and Santiago Cabrera.

Others taking part in the event include Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, and Stacey Abrams.

The event will take place October 13 from 6-8 PM ET. To RSVP, head to JoeBiden.Com/TrekTheVote.

