Two New Trek Authors Will Pen Trek Novels

Gallery Books has announced two new Star Trek novels to be written by Alex R. White and Cassandra Rose Clarke.

Below is the press release:

“These acquisitions mark the addition of two critically acclaimed genre fiction authors to the Star Trek publishing program, bringing new and diverse voices to the roster and book content.

“Alex R. White’s (A Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe; Alien: The Cold Forge) novel, Revenant, is based on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and prominently features fan-favorite characters Jadzia Dax and Kira Nerys.

“Cassandra Rose Clarke’s (Star’s End) novel, Shadows Have Offended, is a thrilling standalone novel featuring fan-favorite characters Deanna Troi, Beverly Crusher, and Worf, set in Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s epic seventh season.

“On the acquisition, senior editor and licensing manager Ed Schlesinger said, ‘For decades, the Star Trek franchise has been at the forefront of diversity and inclusion, and we’re truly thrilled to be introducing Alex’s and Cassandra’s distinct and acclaimed voices to the ST novel program.’

“‘Star Trek has always struck me as a universe with a place for everyone: empathetic, intelligent, empowered and vibrant,’ White says, ‘Those stories were there for me when I needed to hear them, and I’m privileged to tell the next set all these years later.’

“Clarke echoed White’s affinity for the Star Trek franchise. ‘I imprinted on The Next Generation at an early age, and it continues to be my favorite Star Trek series to this day. Those characters have been an enormous source of joy, inspiration, and comfort throughout my life, and I am honored to have this chance to send them on a brand new adventure.’

“The books will be published with World English rights, in a deal brokered by Connor Goldsmith at Fuse Literary (Alex R. White) and Stacia Decker at Dunow, Carlson, and Lerner (Cassandra Rose Clarke).”

Source: SyFy