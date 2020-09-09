Beginning on September 17, two new Star Trek wines will be available for sale from Wines that Rock. They include Klingon Bloodwine, and UFP Special Reserve Sauvignon Blanc.

Here is a description of both wines:

Klingon Bloodwine – “Utilizing the same ancient methods as the great Klingon vintners, and the talents of 2020 Wine Enthusiast‘s ’40 Under 40 Tastemaker’ Andrew Nelson as winemaker. The Cabernet Sauvignon grapes used to create this traditional Klingon Bloodwine were cultivated to produce strong fruit that glistens a vibrant ruby color in the glass. Design elements, including a special silk screen process with a unique mesh texture provide an authentic look and feel. Each bottle is then hand filled and expertly wax dipped. In addition, there are unique Klingon sayings on four different corks used in bottling – all celebrating the Klingon culture and language. Which one will you get? Batlh YItlhuhtlh! Qapla!”

UFP Special Reserve Sauvignon Blanc – “Enter the next generation of the United Federation of Planets wines, a Sauvignon Blanc, made from north coast California grapes. Each limited-edition Sauvignon Blanc bottle is individually numbered. Designed as a companion to the United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel, its futuristic round shape and unique label cut were inspired by the Starfleet Delta and are a nod to Star Trek: The Next Generation official issue uniforms. The bottles’ elegant design and premium wine quality were created as if they were to be served at official United Federation of Planets gatherings including diplomatic banquets, Federation Council meetings, and planetary assemblies.”

For more information on pricing and to pre-order your wine, head to the link located here.

Source: TrekNews