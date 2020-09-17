TUBBZ Trek Collectibles Will Quack You Up

A New collection of Star Trek TUBBZ Cosplaying Duck collectibles will bring a smile to your face.

Based on the original series, there are four Trek ducks: Kirk, Spock, McCoy and Uhura.

These TUBBZ Trek ducks are officially-licensed. They were designed and engineered by Numskull Designs and are made from high quality PVC and are almost four inches in height. Each duck comes in a collector’s bathtub display box.

The Star Trek TUBBZ Cosplaying Duck Collectible can be pre-ordered for $12.99 each (November release). If buying more than one, the ducks sell for two for $20.00.

The link to pre-order the cute ducks can be found here.

Source: Numskull.com